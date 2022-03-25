Dakota Johnson Suits Up in Green Satin Outfit With Crystal-Embellished Cutout Pumps for W Magazine Party

Dakota Johnson illuminates in a sleek look at W Magazine’s pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Dakota Johnson leaving a W Magazine event in Los Angeles on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star went with a greenish-blue oversized satin suit. The jacket was big and had large lapels for a tidy and uniform finish. The trousers had a baggy hemline and neat pleats that added a sophisticated feel to her suiting.

Johnson accessorized with a black rectangular clutch that had a gold chain strap for added glitz and security. She also popped on a pair of dangling earrings, a sleek necklace and a couple of rings.

For footwear, she coordinated with black mesh pumps from Gucci that had the brand’s double-interlocking “G” logo embellished with crystals. The shoes had a height of approximately 5 inches and tied her outfit together seamlessly.

When it comes to Johnson and her clothing aesthetic, she tends to wear stylish silhouettes that mimic her unique flair. For example, she recently wore a silk butter-colored dress paired with matching pointed-toe suede pumps for a monochromatic vibe. Also, she wore a red 3D flower dress coordinated with red suede Manolo Blahnik pumps for an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Johnson has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like Intimissimi and Gucci.

