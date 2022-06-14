Dakota Johnson Puts Elegant Twist on Blazer Mini Dress With See-Through Pumps & Sparkling Toes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dakota Johnson might be a fan of unique statement pieces, but she also loves a good suit. The 32-year-old model and actress opted for another tailored number while out in New York City on Monday.

This time, however, no trousers were required, as Johnson wore a white single-breasted blazer dress. The clean, crisp garment had a low V-cut neckline with side slant pockets and a sharp hemline. Other photos show that the mini silhouette also featured an open-back chainmail detail.

Dakota Johnson leaves her hotel in New York City on June 13, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Dakota Johnson out and about in New York City on June 13, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star styled her hair up in a high bun with some strands hanging loose near the sides of her face. To amp up the glam factor, Johnson added large stud earrings and carried a small shiny black handbag. Soft makeup with a neutral matte lip was her makeup of choice.

Dakota Johnson spotted out in New York City on June 13, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The entertainer added another eye-catching detail to her ensemble with transparent heels. The shoe style offered a luxe touch due its to glittery pointed-toe and thin stiletto heel. PVC silhouettes re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

A closer look at Dakota Johnson’s PVC pumps. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Johnson tends to wear stylish silhouettes that mimic her unique flair. Along with her incomparable sartorial sense, the “How To Be Single” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like Intimissimi and Gucci. As for footwear, she loves loafers, fun sneakers, stiletto sandals and statement mules.

Put on a pair of PVC heels and add a sense of modernity to your outfits.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Vary Pump, $76 (was $110).

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: INC International Concepts Cleo Asymmetrical Pumps, $48 (was $80).

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vionnet Clear Heels, $120.