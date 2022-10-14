Dakota Fanning Slips On New Balance Sneakers & Leggings for Gym Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dakota Fanning took to the streets of West Hollywood after leaving the gym in a laid-back outfit.

The “Uptown Girls” actress wore a Mango padded vest in khaki with a long sleeve, knitted shirt, and navy leggings. Her accessories were on the simple side as she opted for black sunglasses and a red tote. This look was perfect for the tricky temperatures after a workout because, in Los Angeles, one cardinal rule is to be ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

Dakota Fanning leaving the gym in West Hollywood Oct. 13 CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA Fanning tapped the Staud x New Balance 327 “Sea Salt Atlantic” sneaker for footwear. The famous footwear brand collaborated with the Los Angeles fashion brand, Staud for a fresh capsule collection last June, and the products quickly sold out. The construction of the shoe created a ton of buzz with its textile base overlaid by suede and finished in white and various blue hues. The unique heel was also a draw as it includes a studded gum rubber outsole for traction.

New Balance 327 CREDIT: New Balance

The Georgia native’s style can be defined as classic. Ever since the young actress made her Hollywood debut, she has been defining her style on her own terms. Fanning stunned in custom Dior at the 2020 Golden Globes giving light to the overwhelming trend of tulle on the carpet that year. Two years earlier, she dazzled in custom Miu Miu at the Met Gala. When she’s not in haute couture, she’s traveling to the gym in her go-to informal style.

