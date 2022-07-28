×
Dakota Fanning Smartly Coordinates Leggings With Sneakers & Unexpected Handbag for Errands

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Dakota Fanning out and about
Pair a Printed Bike Short With An Exaggerated Sneaker
Give the Classic Leggings and Sneakers Combo a Twist With Unexpected Socks
Color Block The Entire Look
Go Princess Diana Off-Duty With Early ’90s Colors and Crew Socks
Dakota Fanning smartly opted for casual and comfortable sportswear yesterday while running errands in Los Angeles. She was clad in all black, including a hooded long-sleeve top with sleeves, which she rolled up over her elbows as her left sleeve shrugged over her hand.

Dakota Fanning is seen in Los Angeles, California. 26 Jul 2022 Pictured: Dakota Fanning. Photo credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA881460_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The top had a thin material that made it breezy for the summer winds downtown. The top laid over her waist, and she wore a pair of fitted matte leggings underneath the top. These leggings stopped right above her ankles, which made them movable and immensely flexible. The fabric makes them ideal for mobility.

Fanning didn’t use any jewelry. Instead, there was a pop of color in other accessorized choices. For starters, her handheld Goyard pocketbook was a remarkable surprise for the casual outfit. Usually, in these contexts, a sportswear attire may be finished off with a fanny pack or a small and casual purse or tote bag but Fanning did the opposite. The printed bag with geometric prints all across the accessory, in a deeply rich orange, awakened the outfit.

The other accessory she used to bring some spark to this more-so gloomier outfit was her auburn pair of sunglasses with a translucent frame. These kinds of sunglasses have become immensely popular as they’re versatile in the lens color but the sleekness of the frame finishes an outfit off nicely.

Dakota Fanning is seen in Los Angeles, California. 26 Jul 2022 Pictured: Dakota Fanning. Photo credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA881460_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Another neutral that “The Runaways” lead wore was white lace-up sneakers with a rounded sole. The sneakers were an essential pair to the athletic attire, as for her afternoon spent outside traveling by walking, it offered both support and style. Sneakers such as these are important to have in the closet for days like these. To quickly throw on a crewneck, a pair of high-waisted leggings and popular all-white sneakers is a simple but staple look.

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

Puma Carina Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100

