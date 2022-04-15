Dakota Fanning Is Sleek in High-Slit Lace Dress and Strappy Sandals at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Dakota Fanning arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “The First Lady” in a daring high-slit lacy gown on Thursday night in L.A.
The drama is set to air on April 17, and features a star-studded cast that aims at re-telling American history through the eyes of the women in the White House. Fanning wore a lacy black slip dress with spaghetti straps, keeping things simple for the big night.
The bodice features black lace detailing that stops just above the skirt, offering up a peekaboo moment in a chic way. The dress is made of a satin-like fabric, slightly reflective, bringing on some drama. Fanning sports a high side slit, showing off her long legs in a major way. The dress while simple, reminds us that the little black dress in all forms makes for a perfect red carpet moment. Fanning keeps her hair in a half up half down style out of the way of her face.
Little black bows decorate her hair, clipped in at every angle, making for a dainty and whimsical addition to her ensemble. Fanning flaunts her gorgeous skin, keeping the makeup simple and light. The lace detailing juxtaposed with the girly elements make for a stellar combo, fitting Fannig’s personal style and swagger.
To keep things easy, Fanning flatters her feet with a pair of black sandal heels. The shoe style is a favorite among celebs and for good reason. It’s a comfy and breathable style with a not so tricky heel that’s a breeze to walk in. The best part? The shoe style, especially in black or nude, goes with just about everything. A strappy sandal heel for Spring and Summer is a must-have item in any wardrobe, and we are sure Fanning agrees.
Shop these strappy sandals for your next night out.
Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248.
To Buy: Alexander Wang Nova High Heel Sandal, $595.
To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Nudist Sandal, $398.
