Dakota Fanning Is Sleek in High-Slit Lace Dress and Strappy Sandals at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

By Amina Ayoud
Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady". 14 Apr 2022 Pictured: Dakota Fanning. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA848369_048.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA

Dakota Fanning arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “The First Lady” in a daring high-slit lacy gown on Thursday night in L.A.

The drama is set to air on April 17, and features a star-studded cast that aims at re-telling American history through the eyes of the women in the White House. Fanning wore a lacy black slip dress with spaghetti straps, keeping things simple for the big night.

Showtime's FYC Event and Premiere for "The First Lady". 14 Apr 2022 Pictured: Dakota Fanning. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA848369_047.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dakota Fanning at the premiere of the “The First Lady” on April 14.
CREDIT: Mega
The bodice features black lace detailing that stops just above the skirt, offering up a peekaboo moment in a chic way. The dress is made of a satin-like fabric, slightly reflective, bringing on some drama. Fanning sports a high side slit, showing off her long legs in a major way. The dress while simple, reminds us that the little black dress in all forms makes for a perfect red carpet moment. Fanning keeps her hair in a half up half down style out of the way of her face.

Little black bows decorate her hair, clipped in at every angle, making for a dainty and whimsical addition to her ensemble. Fanning flaunts her gorgeous skin, keeping the makeup simple and light. The lace detailing juxtaposed with the girly elements make for a stellar combo, fitting Fannig’s personal style and swagger.

To keep things easy, Fanning flatters her feet with a pair of black sandal heels. The shoe style is a favorite among celebs and for good reason. It’s a comfy and breathable style with a not so tricky heel that’s a breeze to walk in. The best part? The shoe style, especially in black or nude, goes with just about everything. A strappy sandal heel for Spring and Summer is a must-have item in any wardrobe, and we are sure Fanning agrees.

Shop these strappy sandals for your next night out.

black heels, wrap sandals, black suede studio
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248.

Alexander Wang High Heel Sandals
CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Alexander Wang Nova High Heel Sandal, $595.

 

 

Stuart Weitzman Nudist Sandal
CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Nudist Sandal, $398.

See how Fanning styles an off-duty look here.

