Dakota Fanning Is Sleek in High-Slit Lace Dress and Strappy Sandals at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

Dakota Fanning arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “The First Lady” in a daring high-slit lacy gown on Thursday night in L.A.

The drama is set to air on April 17, and features a star-studded cast that aims at re-telling American history through the eyes of the women in the White House. Fanning wore a lacy black slip dress with spaghetti straps, keeping things simple for the big night.

Dakota Fanning at the premiere of the “The First Lady” on April 14. CREDIT: Mega The bodice features black lace detailing that stops just above the skirt, offering up a peekaboo moment in a chic way. The dress is made of a satin-like fabric, slightly reflective, bringing on some drama. Fanning sports a high side slit, showing off her long legs in a major way. The dress while simple, reminds us that the little black dress in all forms makes for a perfect red carpet moment. Fanning keeps her hair in a half up half down style out of the way of her face.

Little black bows decorate her hair, clipped in at every angle, making for a dainty and whimsical addition to her ensemble. Fanning flaunts her gorgeous skin, keeping the makeup simple and light. The lace detailing juxtaposed with the girly elements make for a stellar combo, fitting Fannig’s personal style and swagger.

To keep things easy, Fanning flatters her feet with a pair of black sandal heels. The shoe style is a favorite among celebs and for good reason. It’s a comfy and breathable style with a not so tricky heel that’s a breeze to walk in. The best part? The shoe style, especially in black or nude, goes with just about everything. A strappy sandal heel for Spring and Summer is a must-have item in any wardrobe, and we are sure Fanning agrees.

