Daisy Edgar-Jones Gets Gothic in a Whimsical Zig-Zag Gucci Dress and Platform Mary Janes at Gucci’s Runway Show

Daisy Edgar-Jones sat front row at Gucci’s spring 2023 “Twinsburg” runway show yesterday during Milan Fashion Week. The “Where the Crawdad’s Sing” actress was clad in whimsical wears, Gucci’s signature, paired with seriously sky-high platforms.

Jones wore a gothic red and black zigzag printed mini dress fitted with an exaggerated sharp Peter Pan collar and long ballon sleeves. The garment was belted in the middle, offering Jones’ silhouette more definition. She paired the dress with dainty spotted see-through black tights for good measure.

Fionn O’Shea and Daisy Edgar-Jones are seen at the Gucci Show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images for Gucci

The British star carried a black bamboo clutch, another Gucci staple, studded with silver spikes and embellished with colorful floral motifs. Her makeup, like the dress, was dark and bold, while her brown hair was styled in beachy waves, parted in the middle.

For footwear, Jones wore black Mary Jane-style platforms with rounded toes and block heels. Platform heels feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platform construction helps compensate for the exaggerated heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without causing the foot to arch to an uncomfortable angle.

In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel.

Gucci’s “Twinsburg” collection saw the Italian brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele pair models with their döppelgangers for what must have been one of the most complicated runway castings the fashion industry has ever seen. Models were illuminated in dark suits, chaps and garters holding up thigh-high boots, silver nose and face jewelry, pearl necklaces, and a new quilted bag. The looks that came down the runway became more elaborate as the show progressed.

