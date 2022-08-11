Daisy Edgar Mixes Patterns and Feathers on the Red Carpet at ‘Where The Crawdad Sing’ Berlin Premiere

Daisy Edgar Jones takes her whimsical style to the red carpet at the “Where The Crawdad Sing” premiere in Berlin.
Jones led the charge on Wednesday, promoting her film in a colorful ensemble. In the movie, Jones plays Kya, a character who struggles to raise herself in the marshes of North Carolina after her parents abandon her. Reese Witherspoon produced the mystery-drama, which officially hit theaters on July 13.
For the red carpet, Jones wore a two-piece set from La DobleJ in a black patterned with light blue faux-feather trim ensemble. The top was fitted with a mock neck and a geometric floral print set on a reflective fabric. The shirt was also sleeveless with an oversized but tailored quality. Blue feathers lined the hem of the shirt that offered the neutral set a pop of bold color. Jones wore dainty silver jewelry on her fingers to round out the ensemble.
The star popped on chocolate brown boots that perfectly matched the reflective quality of the set’s fabric. The ankle boots also had a shiny finish that mirrored that floral fabric and was fitted with a chunky heel.