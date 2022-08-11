×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Daisy Edgar Mixes Patterns and Feathers on the Red Carpet at ‘Where The Crawdad Sing’ Berlin Premiere

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
“Der Gesang der Flusskrebse” Premiere In Berlin
Daisy Edgar-Jones for Jimmy Choo
Daisy Edgar-Jones for Jimmy Choo
Daisy Edgar-Jones for Jimmy Choo
Daisy Edgar-Jones for Jimmy Choo
View Gallery 29 Images

Daisy Edgar Jones takes her whimsical style to the red carpet at the “Where The Crawdad Sing” premiere in Berlin.

Jones led the charge on Wednesday, promoting her film in a colorful ensemble. In the movie, Jones plays Kya, a character who struggles to raise herself in the marshes of North Carolina after her parents abandon her. Reese Witherspoon produced the mystery-drama, which officially hit theaters on July 13.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the "Where The Crawdad Sing" premiere in Berlin on August 10, 2022.
Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the “Where The Crawdad Sing” premiere in Berlin on August 10, 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images

For the red carpet, Jones wore a two-piece set from La DobleJ in a black patterned with light blue faux-feather trim ensemble. The top was fitted with a mock neck and a geometric floral print set on a reflective fabric. The shirt was also sleeveless with an oversized but tailored quality. Blue feathers lined the hem of the shirt that offered the neutral set a pop of bold color. Jones wore dainty silver jewelry on her fingers to round out the ensemble.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Elizabeth Gabler attended the "Where The Crawdad Sing" premiere in Berlin on August 10, 2022.
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Elizabeth Gabler attended the “Where The Crawdad Sing” premiere in Berlin on August 10, 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The star popped on chocolate brown boots that perfectly matched the reflective quality of the set’s fabric. The ankle boots also had a shiny finish that mirrored that floral fabric and was fitted with a chunky heel.

Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the "Where The Crawdad Sing" premiere in Berlin on August 10, 2022.
Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the “Where The Crawdad Sing” premiere in Berlin on August 10, 2022.
CREDIT: Getty Images

See Daisy Edgar Jones dominate Jimmy Choo’s 2020 campaign.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad