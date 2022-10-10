Cynthia Nixon Serves Triple Tone Style in Pink Blouse, Neon Skirt & Red-Hot Boots at PaleyFest 2022

Cynthia Nixon packed a punch for PaleyFest NY 2022, appearing on the red carpet and an accompanying panel to discuss HBO Max’s historical show “The Gilded Age.” Taking place in New York City’s late 1800s period, the social drama has been renewed for a second season.

While arriving at the Paley Center for Media in New York City for the occasion, the “And Just Like That…” star wore a bold pink outfit before speaking alongside co-stars Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon, Denee Benton and Louisa Jacobson. Her ensemble featured a light pink button-up blouse, tucked into a knee-length draped neon pink skirt. The two-toned outfit was paired with light blue acrylic hoop earrings, as well as a matching ring — solidifying Nixon’s penchant for color.

Cynthia Nixon attends PaleyFest NY: The Gilded Age at The Paley Center for Media in New York City on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon, Denee Benton, Louisa Jacobson and Cynthia Nixon attend PaleyFest NY: The Gilded Age at The Paley Center for Media in New York City on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Nixon opted for a set of sharp boots. Her red style featured patent leather uppers in a tall silhouette, complete with rounded toes and lace-up front panels near their base. Thin stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height completed the pair. The style created a gradient effect when paired with Nixon’s pink pieces, and allowed her outfit to serve as a lesson in color coordination by remaining in the same red color family.

A closer look at Nixon’s boots. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Cynthia Nixon attends PaleyFest NY: The Gilded Age at The Paley Center for Media in New York City on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Nixon’s style is often versatile and chic. The actress favors pointed and open-toed pumps in single-tone colors or neutral hues for the red carpet, typically from labels like Sarah Flint, Oscar de la Renta, and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can be seen in platform wedges and flats from affordable brands like Jessica Simpson.

Discover Nixon’s style through the years in the gallery below.