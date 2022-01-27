Cynthia Nixon Gets Sleek with Drew Barrymore in Front-Slit Dress and Classic Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cynthia Nixon was sharply dressed for an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in New York City.

The “And Just Like That…” star arrived in a navy high-low dress by Sacai, which she shared on Instagram. The dress, styled by Alicia Lombardini, featured a navy minidress with long sleeves and a ribbed texture. The dress’ long olive green skirt added a utilitarian formality to Nixon’s outfit, featuring side stripes, front pleats and a daring front slit. Nixon’s minimalist outfit was complete with delicate gold Hirotaka hoop earrings. Barrymore dressed in bohemian fashion, wearing a plaid and floral suit with brown platform pumps.

“Always a joy to hang with @DrewBarrymore!” Nixon included in her photo’s caption.

When it came to shoes, the “Sex and the City” star wore a pair of black pumps. The pointed-toe style featured triangular toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, as well as leather uppers. The pair brought a sophisticated, chic element to Nixon’s look while she chatted with Barrymore about returning to the “SATC” world with “And Just Like That…” as well as her new historical drama series “The Gilded Age,” in numerous segments. You can watch the first below, with others shared to Barrymore’s YouTube channel.

Pointed-toe pumps have re-emerged as a go-to shoe this season, due to their sharp silhouette, stiletto heels and ability to streamline any ensemble. Pairs like Nixon’s are especially versatile for day or night wear, with neutral uppers in textures like leather or suede. In addition to Nixon, stars like Paris Hilton, Christina Ricci and Nicki Minaj have worn sharp heels by Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford in recent weeks.

When it comes to footwear, Nixon’s style is often versatile and chic. The actress favors pointed and open-toed pumps in single-tone colors or neutral hues for the red carpet, typically from labels like Sarah Flint, Oscar de la Renta, and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can be seen in platform wedges and flats from affordable brands like Jessica Simpson.

Discover Nixon’s style through the years in the gallery below.

