Cynthia Erivo Brightens Up the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ European Premiere in Yellow Erdem Dress & Platforms

Cynthia Erivo made a grand entrance for the European premiere of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in London yesterday.

The “Needle in a Timestack” star arrived at the event in a radiant ensemble. Erivo stepped out in a bright, sunny-colored Erdem dress from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which debuted during London Fashion Week in September.

Cynthia Erivo attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Nov. 3, 2022, in London. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

The piece featured a trench coat silhouette and several classic elements of the utilitarian style, including its epaulets, wide lapels, sleeve straps, waist belt, side pockets, and vertically placed buttons. The dress incorporated two floral decorations, one embroidered onto the garment and another more print-like pattern of voluminous white-petaled blossoms for the garment’s cape.

Jason Bolden styled Erivo and has been tapped by Alicia Keys, Vanessa Hudgens, Amanda Gorman, and Yara Shahidi.

When it came to footwear, Erivo went for a hidden look. Her gown slightly revealed her shoe choice, which appeared as a glossy sandal in black, matching elements of the gown’s floral design on its cape and buttons across the bodice and sleeve straps. The shoe featured a platform structure, elevating her look.

Cynthia Erivo attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Nov. 3, 2022, in London. CREDIT: John Phillips/Getty Images

Erivo completed her outfit’s chromatic theme with coordinating, nearly neon yellow eyeliner in a double-winged design, crystal-embellished huggie earrings, a nose ring, and accompanying emerald ones that matched her green, rhinestone-adorned nails. The “Wicked” star also added several statement rings, combining those with diamonds, jewels, and gold which she wore on each hand.

Erivo has often donned unconventional shoe styles that take components from footwear classics. For the premiere of “Pinocchio” in September, she slipped into a daring pair of metallic sky-high platforms. She wore a similar version of the towering heel in silver to the Golden Globe Awards with a gleaming green Valentino Couture umbrella dress.

