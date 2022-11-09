Cynthia Erivo Dons Leather Tent Dress With Supersized Belt & Boots at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

Cynthia Erivo brought an edgy look to the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

The “Wicked” star was honored at the event on Tuesday night. She took home the Gamechanging Performer Award at the award show, held in partnership with Samsung.

The Tony-award winner wore a black leather look from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 collection. The ensemble featured a tent dress with a halter neck made up of black leather. The sleeveless, knee-length garment featured beige detailing in the stitching and an oversized belt on the hem.

Erivo attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 on Nov. 8 in London. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images

Erivo added large dangling earrings as well as stacked bracelets and several sparkly rings to accessorize the outfit. Her green glittering nails offered a pop of color against the neutral outfit.

The actress slipped into black knee-high leather boots to complete the outfit. The rounded-toe shoes, also from Louis Vuitton, featured a bit of a slouched style, plus a heel that reached at least 3 inches.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Erivo attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 on Nov. 8 in London. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images

The 16th annual awards honored and celebrated the accomplishments of the world’s most influential female actors, activists and more. Other than Erivo, the guest list included Kim Cattrall, Rita Ora, Nicola Coughlin and Charithra Chandran, among others. This award show follows the US version, which took place in NYC on Nov. 1.

