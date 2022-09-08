Courtney Love Gets Slick in All-Black Fendace Look for “Moonage Daydream” Premiere

Courtney Love made a stylish arrival at the premiere of “Moonage Daydream” in London. The documentary of the late David Bowie has a worldwide Sept. 16 release date.

The songstress attended the premiere wearing a monochromatic Fendace ensemble from the luxury fashion houses Versace and Fendi collaborative collection, unveiled last year during Milan Fashion Week. Love wore several pieces from the line, including a black dress with a cutout arrangement, long sleeves, a mock neckline, a ruched gathering, and an asymmetrical hemline.

Courtney Love attends the London premiere of “Moonage Daydream” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Sept. 5, in London, England. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The dress also contained two oversize gold clothing pin adornments at the dress’ cutout top element and near the hip and layered with stockings.

Her look paired with the collection’s baguette shoulder bag in black, which fuses a top handle composition, detachable shoulder strap, Versace‘s head of Medusa emblem as its closure, and Fendi’s logo monogrammed for the purse’s lining.

Courtney Love attends the London premiere of “Moonage Daydream” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Sept. 5, in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Love opted for ankle-strap black pumps. Her bright accessories entailed a gold-finish metal choker and two bracelets that matched her look’s clothespin components and the handbag’s detailing.

Love took to Instagram to share a thread of her on the red carpet, including a video of her and the film’s director Brett Morgan posing for a photo-op. She started the post tagging the “Moonage Daydream” and the late David Bowie’s accounts, continuing with “is not just great. It’s a MASTERPIECE. “I fell into the screen. It was transportive, and the time flew by. I didn’t want it to end. What a beautiful buddha of a man. What an immense important life,” she wrote. “Brett Morgan has topped himself beyond what anyone (including me who stans Brett) could imagine. See it in IMAX, or you’re depriving yourself of pure cinema magic,” Love continued, with an accompanying magic wand emoji. “It’s LOUD. I love loud! Afterwards the sky opened and the most lightning I’ve seen in my life crackled. Not to sound too woo woo….But.” She rounded out the post with a series of emojis and thanked Kim Jones OBE, Fendi’s Artistic Director.

