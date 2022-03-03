Courteney Cox Dresses Up Neutrals in Chic Beige Outfit Paired with Black Booties in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Courteney Cox proved yet again to be the queen of neutrals.

The “Friends” alum hit the streets of New York on Wednesday on her way to lunch. For her outing, she bundled up in a beige outfit with pops of black. She wore printed tan wide-leg trousers and a light brown button-up blouse. She kept warm in a beige wool coat that she donned over the blouse. Cox added a black crossbody bag to her look, plus layered necklaces and rings.

Cox in NYC on March 2. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Cox tied in her bag to the look with her shoes. She wore black leather booties for her excursion. The Western-style silhouette included a a sharp pointed-toe, a design along the outer sole and a chunky stacked black heel reaching roughly 2 inches.

A closer look at Cox’s boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “Scream” actress’ recent outing follows just days after attending the premiere of her new Starz show “Shining Vale,” where she wore a black midi dress with a daring element from a square-shaped back cutout with crossed straps. She added strappy black pointed-toe pumps to her red carpet style.

Cox’s style can be described as versatile, and the star often re-wears her pieces. Her shoe style follows a similar route, featuring strappy slingback, platform, peep and pointed-toe pumps and sandals in neutral hues from brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. Though she does wear heels off-duty, Cox can also be seen in combat, studded and pointed-toe boots from brands like Isabel Marant and Gucci, and she leans to Adidas slides and sneakers for some of her casual go-to pairs.

