Countess of Wessex Sophie Coordinates Duster Coat With Wide-Brimmed Hat & Knee-High Boots on Christmas Day

Countess Sophie of Wessex stepped out in chic style to celebrate Christmas with the royal family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech.

Sophie arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk with Lady Louise Windsor. For the Christmas Day service, Sophie wore a nude duster coat. The outerwear featured wide lapels with a belted waist and loose-fitting sleeves.

Countess Sophie of Wessex attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Dec. 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. CREDIT: UK Press via Getty Images

To further elevate the moment, the wife of Prince Edward complemented her ensemble with a nude wide-brimmed and a cognac-colored square clutch.

Sophie gave her ensemble a sharp finish and slipped into a pair of brown leather knee-high boots. The slouchy silhouette had a pointy toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg.

Lady Louise Windsor made an elegant arrival in a navy blue coat dress with a matching hat and beige heels.

(L-R) Lady Louise Windsor and Countess Sophie of Wessex attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Dec. 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. CREDIT: UK Press via Getty Images

The royal family celebrated Christmas with their pre-filmed “Together at Christmas” carol service, followed by a morning service at Sandringham Castle. King Charles’ first Christmas speech as monarch in the United Kingdom highlighted themes of family, unity and peace. The King’s pre-recorded speech, filmed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, was notably Britain’s first annual Christmas broadcast not delivered by the late Queen Elizabeth II since 1957. His broadcast also broke the record as the most-watched Christmas address by a monarch, with 10.6 million viewers watching across ITV, BBC One and BBC Two.

