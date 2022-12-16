Countess of Wessex Sophie Masters Winter Layering in Wool Coat & Stiletto Boots at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the royal family at the “Together at Christmas” carol service in London on Dec. 15. The event, held at Westminster Abbey in London, is a holiday special hosted by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and attended by royal members including Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III.

For the occasion, Sophie layered up in a cream-colored Reiss turtleneck midi dress, which she cinched with a camel brown colored belt and paired with a matching Max Mara floor-length wool coat.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The countess accessorized with a pair of pearl dangle earrings and a silver-toned ring. She added some texture to the look with a python leather clutch.

To bring in the warm clothes from her purse and belt, Sophie completed the look with a pair of camel brown Reiss boots. The calf-high heels featured a fitted sleeve that was fastened with a zipper closure. The pointed-toe boots brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The wife of Prince Edward is known for her classically chic style. Her closet is filled with polished mules, wedges, and pointed-toe pumps similar to the ones she paired this look with. Sophia often wears sleek styles from designer labels like Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s “Together at Christmas” concert is a holiday carol service held at Westminster Abbey, attended by royal family members including Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. The second annual occasion will find the Princess of Wales paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, broadcast in the United Kingdom on ITV1 on Christmas Eve. The broadcast will include an introduction from Middleton, as well as performances by musicians including Melanie C., Alfie Boe and Samantha Barks.

