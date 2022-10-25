Constance Wu Looks Cozy-Chic in Sweater Dress & Chunky Boots to Speak at Makers Conference

Yesterday marked the first day of the three-day global leadership event, Makers. Actress Constance Wu was one of the headliners of the event and brought cozy fall vibes to the stage for her panel at the conference in Dana Point, Calif.

Wearing a hunter-green sweater dress, the actress looked chic and cozy as she sat down to talk with human rights activist Loretta J. Ross. The knitted dress with the turtleneck accent and slouchy sleeves is a perfect addition to the fall uniform.

Constance Wu attends The 2022 MAKERS Conference at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on Oct. 24 in Dana Point, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for The MAKERS Conf

Wu went for a muted glam look, styling her hair simply but keeping the boldness of the bangs. The author complemented her look with a pink lip and gold rings.

For footwear this go-round, Wu strapped on a pair of black leather boots that rose right to her knees. She paired the boots with sheer black tights concocting an ideal fall getup. This specific pair featured a rounded toe and a small block heel.

Constance Wu speaks onstage during The 2022 MAKERS Conference at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on Oct. 24 in Dana Point, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for The MAKERS Conf

The fall runways showed a compelling mix of boot trends, from moto boots from Miu Miu’s Fall-Winter Collection to black over-the-knee boots from Carolina Herrera’s Ready-to-Wear Collection. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Zoë Kravitz are pure demonstrations that functionality is the priority when it comes to boots.

While the “Crazy Rich Asians” star is a fan of platforms and heels, she has been opting for more comfortable styles as of late, like the heeled Dr. Martens she wore when she spoke onstage at New York Comic Con 2022.

Loretta J. Ross and Constance Wu speak onstage during The 2022 MAKERS Conference at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on Oct. 24, 2022 in Dana Point, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for The MAKERS Conf

The Makers stage has been deemed a unique place because “it unites unsung heroes and influential leaders with personal storytelling that catalyzes change,” according to a recent press release. This year’s theme: “Making the Future,” spotlights representation, racial justice, reproductive rights, workplace equity, what’s next for women in Hollywood, new models for equality in sports, and more. The ultimate goal is to develop a blueprint for a diverse, inclusive, and better tomorrow for all.

