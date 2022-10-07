Constance Wu Pops in Black & White with Heeled Dr. Martens & Fisherman Hat at New York Comic Con 2022 for ‘Velma’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Constance Wu spoke onstage at HBO Max’s “Velma” panel during the New York Comic Con event on Oct. 6. The actress has recently been cast to play Daphne in the upcoming series.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star took to the stage in vest over t-shirt style. Wu wore a white cropped t-shirt layered with an unbuttoned black vest. She kept her style casual chic with a pair of high-waisted tailored trousers, which she tucked into her footwear.

Constance Wu speaks onstage at HBO Max’s VELMA panel during New York Comic Con 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for ReedPop

The “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” actress added a fisherman cap to her outfit. She accessorized with gold jewelry including a chain link necklace, chunky hoop earrings, and rings. For glam, Wu went with red lips. The actress wore her hair straight and down with her bangs peeking through below her cap.

Although the actress is often seen in high stiletto platforms, she showed more of her streetwear style with a pair of chunky black combat boots at the event. The laced-up Dr. Martens are made of smooth black leather and a contrasting brown interior with 3 to 4-inch heels. Combat boots were originally designed to be worn by soldiers, but the utilitarian footwear was later adopted by the goth, punk, grunge, and heavy metal scenes.

Constance Wu speaks onstage at HBO Max’s VELMA panel during New York Comic Con 2022 on Oct. 06, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for ReedPop

The “Velma” series is centered on the smartest “Scooby-Doo” character who will be played by Mindy Kaling. Kailing is also the executive producer of the series. Sam Richardson, who will be playing Shaggy, and Glenn Howerton, Fred, make up the rest of the star-studded cast. The animated series won’t stream until 2023, but the platform has released an official teaser.

