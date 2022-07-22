Sarah Michelle Gellar Brings ‘Wolf Pack’ Energy in 6-Inch Heels & Leather Maxi Skirt at Comic-Con 2022 for ‘Teen Wolf: Movie’ Panel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Michelle Gellar arrived in style to make a huge announcement at the San Diego’s Comic-Con on Thursday. The actress is returning to the realm of supernatural horror television with a starring role in a Paramount+ spinoff series “Wolf Pack.”

The entertainer revealed the news while appearing onstage alongside “Teen Wolf” stars Tyler Hoechlin and Tyler Posey. Gellar plays an arson investigator Kristin Ramsey in the new television show, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.

Gellar perfectly paired two classic staples for the convention. The “Cruel Intentions” star wore a leather blazer over a simple white top. She gave the look a refined finish with a leather midi skirt. The garment had ruched details at the front, side slits and an asymmetrical hemline.

Completing Gellar’s look was a sharp set of black pumps. The shoe style had an elongated pointed-toe, a high counter for extra support and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction. The classic style has soared in popularity during the high heel resurgence.

Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots.

