Coi Leray Pops in Futuristic Snow Boots & Knitted Hat at Lakers Game With Winnie Harlow

Coi Leray was casual and cozy while attending the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Washington Wizards basketball game on Dec. 18. The “Players” rapper sat courtside with Winnie Harlow at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Leray appeared at the stadium in a sleeveless gray leather crop top. She teamed the lightweight separate with low-rise acid wash jeans that featured distressed detailing on the waist and on the back pockets. To amp up her look, the chart-topping musician accessorized with a blinged-out diamond necklace and an array of multi-colored beaded bracelets.

(L-R) Coi Leray and Winnie Harlow attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Leray covered her dark curly tresses with an ombré grey oversized knitted hat. For glam, she went with a dark smokey eye and a glossy pout.

The “No More Parties” hitmaker completed her look with the Lunar Tractor leather boots from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection. Set on rubber soles with chunky geometric treads, these $2,460 boots are made from supple, orange leather. The shoe style fastens with substantial laces and crisscrossing to form a pentagram across the instep.

CREDIT: Rick Owens

Winnie Harlow made a fashionably fierce appearance at the event. The Canadian supermodel arrived in a dark brown floor-length fuzzy coat, which she paired with a shredded corset dress. Harlow completed her look with oversized gold drop earrings and a pair of gold metallic heeled sandals.

When it comes to fashion, Leray has a futuristic and edgy sartorial aesthetic that places emphasis on color and structure. She favors statement pieces from luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Gucci. On the footwear, she will likely reach for strappy sandals and platform sneakers, combat and boots.

