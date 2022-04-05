Coi Leray Takes the Stage in Cutout Top & Oversized Fuzzy Boots For ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

On the heels of the release of her debut album “Trendsetter,” Coi Leray performed a few of her hits on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. Rather than focusing on an individual song from the album, she chose to go with a medley of her hits from the past year including, “No More Parties,” “Twinnem” and her latest single with Nicki Minaj, “Blick Blick.”

Coi Leray performs on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, April 4, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Leray’s new album officially drops on Friday and features 20 songs with guest appearances from G Herbo, Yung Bleu, Young MA, Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Lil Tecca, A Boogie With Da Hoodie and Pooh Shiesty.

The chart-topping musician put on quite the performance on the late-night talk show. To complement the vibrant theme of the airbrushed stage, Leray wore a baby blue crop top. The garment had circle cutouts along the sleeves, on the bodice and on the chest. She paired her short top with light-wash low-rise distressed jeans. She added her own touch to the look by styling her hair in jumbo knotless braids with colorful butterfly clips.

Coi Leray spotted out in New York City on April 4, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

The entertainer continued to accessorize with a red trucker hat, layered necklaces and a small neon orange bag. As for footwear, Leray slipped into a pair of white fuzzy boots. The cozy style featured a round toe and met on the calve. Boot styles like Leray’s are an essential shoe staple during the colder months. They keep your feet warm during chilly, brisk temperatures and help to add an eye-catching element to any ensemble.

A closer look at Coi Leray’s boots at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Leray has a futuristic and edgy sartorial aesthetic that places emphasis on color and structure. She favors statement pieces from luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Gucci. On the footwear, she will likely reach for strappy sandals and platform sneakers, combat and boots.