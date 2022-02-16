Coi Leray Elevates Strappy Sandals With Dramatic Furry Coat for Hardware LDN’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

February is always eventful. The month kicks off with the Super Bowl and then there’s Valentine’s Day.

As in-person events return, designers are pulling out all the stops for their fashion shows and celebrities are showing up to get the first look. On Monday, Coi Leray popped out to the attend the Hardware LDN FW 2022 fashion show. The chart-topping rapper looked luxe in an all-black outfit.

She wore a black ribbed midi dress. The “No More Parties” artist didn’t need to do too much as she completed her look with a long black furry coat. The outwear easily elevated her ensemble as it included a long train. She draped the glamorous jacket over her shoulders, which helped to show off her beaded halter neckline.

Rapper Coi Leray at the Hardware LDN FW 2022 fashion show on February 14, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The musician let her outfit do all the talking, so she complemented the monochromatic moment with neutral makeup and pointy rhinestone nails. When it came down to footwear, Leray added an edge to her look with a pair of black strappy sandals. Several celebrities like Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Lori Harvey, Serena Williams, Jordyn Woods and Kerry Washington in recent weeks.

Coi Leray (left) and Lala Anthony (right) at the Hardward LDN FW 2022 fashion show on February 14, 2022.

After having success with her jewelry line, Jessica Horwell established in Hardware LDN in 2014. The brand initially included custom jewelry pieces, but later turned into a full accessories collection and a clothing line. The fall 2022 collection features a variety of form-fitting dresses with cutouts, held together by thin metal bars.

