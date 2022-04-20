Coi Leray Takes a Risk in High-Slit Pajama Minidress With Stiletto Sandals at Alexander Wang’s Fashion Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Coi Leray put an edgy twist on a preppy-chic ensemble for Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” pre-fall and fall 2022 runway show in Los Angeles’ Chinatown on Tuesday night. The “No More Parties” hitmaker turned a sparkling blue silk pajama skirt into a shirt dress.

The short number was streamlined with sequins and included a structured collar, plunging V-neckline and risky side slits. To amp up the glam factor, the chart topping musician blinged out her look with stud earrings, a diamond choker necklace, chunky rings and ankle bracelets.

Coi Leray attends Alexander Wang show In Los Angeles’ Chinatown on April 19, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Coi Leray at Alexander Wang Show In Los Angeles on April 19, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

In true fashion form, she included more statement accessories — a diamond encrusted teddy bear and a layered chain belt that was clipped on the side of her undergarments. Leray swapped her usual signature knotless braids for two high ponytails and rounded things out with neutral makeup and a glossy pout.

Coi Leray at the Alexander Wang Show In Los Angeles’ Chinatown on April 19, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

To further elevate the moment, the “Blick, Blick” artist slipped into a pair of black rhinestone sandals. The silhouette had a wide sequin strap across the toe, an ankle strap for extra support and a pointy stiletto heel.

A closer look at Coi Leray’s black strappy rhinestone sandals. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Leray has a futuristic and edgy sartorial aesthetic that places emphasis on color and structure. She favors statement pieces from luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Gucci. For footwear, she will likely reach for strappy sandals and platform sneakers, combat and boots.

