Coco Rocha Does Gardening in High Heels & Barbiecore Skirt at Four Seasons’ Garden Dinner Party

Coco Rocha picked veggies and traversed some tricky mountain terrain in high heels at a garden party at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons hotel, in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France.

Rocha shared a funny video from the event to her Instagram account. The video shows the model getting help to walk through the garden. “When @fourseasonstells me to wear flat shoes to their fabulous garden dinner party 👠 🥕 @fscapferrat,” she wrote in the caption.

Dipped in the Barbiecore trend, Rocha’s outfit consisted of a super cropped blazer with white accents, exaggerated long sleeves, and a strappy wrap-around hem. The bottom in the set was a mini skirt fitted with pockets and white buttons and in rows of two going down the front of the garment. The mom of three wore her chestnut brown hair slicked up into a high ponytail and accessorized with simple studs.

Although they weren’t the best choice of footwear for the scenery, the Canadian fashion figure gravitated towards nude sandal heels, a closet staple for many, Rocha included. The neutral-toned shoes were secured to Rocha’s feet with thick straps crossing over the tops of her feet as a traditional sandal would.

Rocha is best known as one of the first digital supermodels and for her advocacy for younger models. The fashionista also co-authored the book “Study of Pose.” When she’s not walking runways for the likes of Christian Siriano, Rocha can be found teaching other aspiring models how to pose through her modeling boot camps.

