Coco Gauff Cinches Third Round at U.S. Open in Head-to-Toe New Balance

Coco Gauff earned her latest U.S. Open victory in style.

The 18-year-old tennis star hit the court at the USTA Bille Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday for her match against Russian player Elena-Gabriela Ruse. After a bit of back and forth, Gauff cinched her spot in the third round thanks to a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Ruse. Not only did she earn the win, but she clocked the third-fastest serve on record in women’s US Open history.

Gauff during her match against Ruse on Day Three of the 2022 US Open on Aug. 31. CREDIT: Julian Finney / Staff

While on the court, Gauff wore a skirt and top from New Balance. Her top featured a navy blue bodice with white sleeves and a v-neckline. The top also featured splashes of green and purple with bright coral red along the sides. She added a New Balance headband in blue and white. Her skirt matched her top, with a navy blue checkered print similar to her shirt.

Gauff during her match against Ruse on Day Three of the 2022 US Open on Aug. 31. CREDIT: Sarah Stier / Staff

Gauff added a pair of bright New Balance shoes to finish off her look. Her sneakers featured shades of coral, light blue and neon green that popped against the soft green court. She designed the shoes alongside the athletic brand over the summer, called the New Balance Coco CG1. The sneaker focuses on comfort and stability with woven FitWeave Lite uppers, durable rubber outsoles and FuelCell midsoles crafted from EVA foam. Completing the style is New Balance’s Energy Arc technology, which uses midsole voids and fiber plate geometry to deliver greater energy return to its wearers.

A closer look at Gauff’s shoes worn on the court on Aug. 31. CREDIT: Elsa / Staff

Gauff will return to the court at the 2022 U.S. Open on Friday, playing against America’s Madison Keys.

