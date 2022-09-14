Claire Foy Brings Elegance in Stone-Embellished Prada Dress & Silver Heels to ‘Women Talking’ Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Claire Foy made a stylish arrival on the red carpet for the premiere of “Women Talking” at the Toronto International Film Festival. The actress stars in the Sarah Polley-directed film alongside Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, and Judith Ivey. The movie will release later this year on December 2nd.
Foy attended the premiere in a strapless, satin Prada midi dress. The elegant piece fused a sheath silhouette, three-dimensional applied stones in silver, red, and green hues, and a pleated composition. She styled in coordinating ankle strap, silver brushed Prada heels that gave a metallic appearance, three-tiered drop earrings with a jeweled center and gold outline, and two gold rings.
Foy was styled by Nicky Yates, who has worked with Morfydd Clark, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ema Horvath, and Poppy Delevigne. Yates previously styled Foy for this year’s amfAR Gala in Cannes, where she wore a monochromatic ensemble entailing a plunging Monot dress, a cape element that draped across the shoulders, crystal-embellished black heels by Aquazzura, and emerald Chopard jewels.
Foy was joined on the carpet by director Sarah Polley and castmates Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara. Polley wore a white dress shirt layered by a suit and adorned with a black tie and bell-bottom-designed dress pants. Buckley attended in a floor-length aqua blue dress that incorporated a turtleneck element, layered hemline, and embroidered arrangements. Mara arrived in a monochromatic look that entailed an off-the-shoulder black dress with an overlapped neckline and oversize pockets across the dress’ body, and black heels.
In January, she attended Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture Collection show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a cross-strapped black midi dress with a similar toned belt across the bodice, a layered white coat, and lace-up boots, also styled by Yates.
