Claire Foy Brings Elegance in Stone-Embellished Prada Dress & Silver Heels to ‘Women Talking’ Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Claire Foy made a stylish arrival on the red carpet for the premiere of “Women Talking” at the Toronto International Film Festival. The actress stars in the Sarah Polley-directed film alongside Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, and Judith Ivey. The movie will release later this year on December 2nd.

Foy attended the premiere in a strapless, satin Prada midi dress. The elegant piece fused a sheath silhouette, three-dimensional applied stones in silver, red, and green hues, and a pleated composition. She styled in coordinating ankle strap, silver brushed Prada heels that gave a metallic appearance, three-tiered drop earrings with a jeweled center and gold outline, and two gold rings.

Claire Foy attends the “Women Talking” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 13, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. CREDIT: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Foy was styled by Nicky Yates, who has worked with Morfydd Clark, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ema Horvath, and Poppy Delevigne. Yates previously styled Foy for this year’s amfAR Gala in Cannes, where she wore a monochromatic ensemble entailing a plunging Monot dress, a cape element that draped across the shoulders, crystal-embellished black heels by Aquazzura, and emerald Chopard jewels.

Claire Foy attends the “Women Talking” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 13, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Foy was joined on the carpet by director Sarah Polley and castmates Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara. Polley wore a white dress shirt layered by a suit and adorned with a black tie and bell-bottom-designed dress pants. Buckley attended in a floor-length aqua blue dress that incorporated a turtleneck element, layered hemline, and embroidered arrangements. Mara arrived in a monochromatic look that entailed an off-the-shoulder black dress with an overlapped neckline and oversize pockets across the dress’ body, and black heels.

(L-R) Claire Foy, Sarah Polley, Jessie Buckley, and Rooney Mara attend the “Women Talking” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept.13, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. CREDIT: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

In January, she attended Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture Collection show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing a cross-strapped black midi dress with a similar toned belt across the bodice, a layered white coat, and lace-up boots, also styled by Yates.

PHOTOS: Toronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals