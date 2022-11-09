Claire Danes Shines in Dove-Gray Dress & Tiffany & Co. Cuffs at ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Premiere

Claire Danes made a sharp entrance to the New York premiere of her new show, “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” on Tuesday night. The upcoming FX drama series, which premieres on Nov. 17, is inspired by Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel of the same name and stars Danes, Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody.

Arriving at Carnegie Hall with husband Hugh Dancy, the “Romeo + Juliet” star posed in a sweeping gown by her longtime friend Zac Posen.

Styled by Petra Flannery, the dove-gray column number featured layers of gauzy gray silk in a sleeveless silhouette. A draped cutout neckline and flowing train finished the sharp piece, as well as metallic silver Tiffany & Co. cuff bracelets and thin diamond earrings and rings.

Claire Danes attends FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble” New York premiere at Carnegie Hall in New York on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Danes’ shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long train. However, it’s likely the “Family Stone” star donned a matching or complementary set of heeled sandals, similar to her past red carpet ensembles over the years.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble” New York premiere at Carnegie Hall in New York on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Danes’ shoe style is often sharp and sleek. On the red carpet, the “Rainmaker” actress regularly wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals in metallic and neutral tones by top brands, including Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Asics sneakers and flat Birkenstock sandals.

