K-Pop Rapper CL Drips in Edgy Mom Jeans, Alien Sunglasses & Pointy Heels at Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Show In Paris

K-pop star CL attended the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris today embracing futuristic glamour.

CL at the Balenciaga Couture show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images For Balenciaga

The former 2NE1 member and Korean rapper, whose name is Lee Chae-rin, had on a slouchy denim outfit featuring light-wash mom jeans with heavy distressing on the knees. The jeans pooled around the star’s feet, the hem also distressed and stringy. CL opted for the same wash of denim on the top, keeping an oversized silhouette going into a denim jacket. Much like the pant legs, the sleeves were also folded over and exaggerated, cuffed to create dimension.

The musician wore shiny black leather fingerless gloves, her neon green nails on full display. CL carried a black and silver faux crocodile shoulder bag and donned a classic pair of Balenciaga alien-esque shades in black, the style eclipsing her features.

Beneath all the oversized denim, CL stepped into black pointed heels with elongated toes.

CL at the Balenciaga Couture show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images For Balenciaga

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

Click through the gallery to see some of K-pop’s biggest names take on fashion’s biggest shows.