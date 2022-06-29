City Girls Release New Cover Art With Usher for ‘Good Love’

With new music from some of pop culture’s biggest artists, it’s the perfect time for musicians to hop on the wave of high-energy tempos and rhythmic melodies for the summer.

The City Girls are joining the wave with their new single “Good Love,” which is set to release on Friday. The rap duo teamed up with Usher, who hasn’t released new music since 2020.

In new cover art, the duo posed with Usher in front of a retro rolling skating rink, JT donning a pair of bubble gum pink shorts and a Tiffany-blue crop top. The darker tones of her pink shorts and blue top contrast perfectly with her baby pink heels.

Yung Miami follows a similar color scheme with a bubble gum pink top and dark jean shorts. She chose to match her outfit with Marni Sabot mules in a mineral blue finish.

However, this isn’t the first time the City Girls have brought their top-notch style to the light.

City Girls at BET Awards on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency At the 2022 BET Awards, JT wore a white pearled dress that emulated the extreme detailing of the Gatsby era. Her pearled look was finished with a multi-pink coral clutch that matched her majestic style.

And at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, JT served high fashion in a sparkling silver mini dress. The glittery number was strapless but had a dramatic fabric that flared out and curved to one side, creating a subtle shoulder design. The garment also had ruched detailing on the bodice and a long train that draped at the side.

She let her look do all of the talking by styling her hair straight and accessorizing it with stud earrings and diamond bracelets. To add an elegant touch, JT rounded out her look with silver sandals. Yung Miami was a show-stopper in an asymmetrical bronze dress. She complemented the look with metallic sandals.

