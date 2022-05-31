Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson.

“When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry. The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in the front. With a low neck, her dress forms into a bandeau with an O-ring, followed by another cutout below.

The dress then continues on to mid-thigh length, ruching at the center of the dress. She wore off-the-shoulder long sleeves designed with shoulder straps, a style reminiscent of the ’90s because of its mix of bright colors and animal prints.

Ciara went as bold with her dress as she did with her jewelry, choosing two diamond chains — one was a choker and the other was a single diamond necklace with a cross pendant. The hitmaker wore a pair of black ovular sunglasses with a golden frame, softening up the look and keeping that retro-inspired essence.

For her hair, she parted it down the middle, letting her front strands hang by the sides of her face as the rest was put in a neat bun to the back.

Completing the outfit with a simple but great choice of footwear. Ciara strapped on a pair of black sandals. With leather ties around the ankle and a high heel, the sandals fit the nighttime occasion in a chic manner. With a rounded toe, the strappy heel brought sophistication to the overall look.

