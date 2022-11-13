Ciara Suits Up in Sleek Blazer and Black Sheer Pumps for 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Ciara attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Ciara served sophisticated style as she attended the 2022 Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.

The “Promise” singer wore a complete Dolce & Gabbana look for the evening. She wore a white dress shirt with a black tie underneath a fitted black blazer which she buttoned up. She paired the business top with black tights.

To accessorize, Ciara kept it minimal with the accessories wearing a pair of sleek black gloves and diamond studs.

The singer completed her look with a pair of sheer black pumps. The pointed toe heels featured a mesh material with a small embroidered design in the back. The pumps added a slight boost to the look with a stiletto heel that seems to be about 2 inches tall.

Ciara was styled by Kollin Carter, who also created Kelly Rowland’s look for the evening which featured a shining lavender George Chakra gown.

Kelly Rowland and Ciara at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The singer kept her honey blond locks in a beach wave style with her glamorous makeup featuring a smokey eye and a nude lip.

The event was filled with notable stars like Jessica Alba, Lori Harvey, and Sofia Vergara. The annual event was hosted by Paul Mitchell to bring recognition to people that contribute and support the charity like Kim Kardashian who was awarded the “Giving Tree Award” last night.

Ciara is known for her unique fashion sense and has been seen sitting front row at multiple fashion shows for designer labels like Tom Ford, Givenchy, and Coach. The singer has become such a fashion icon that she is now spending most of her time working on her women’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara which launched in August 2021. The singer worked with Revolve to make her brand’s NYFW debut. The line is inspired by her past show stopping looks that have her own tomboy chic style.