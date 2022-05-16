Ciara Serves Summer Style In Leopard-Print Bodysuit & Cowboy Hat for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2022 Cover Story

Ciara keeps leveling up. The multi-hyphenate superstar is joining Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu as a cover model for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

For her shoot, Ciara, traveled to Barbados to be photographed by Ben Watts. On the cover, which debuted today, she wades in crystal blue water wearing a leopard print LaQuan Smith bustier-style one-piece and straw cowboy hat.

Ciara served up summer inspiration posing in a slew of head-turning swimsuits. Other photos show the “1, 2 Step” singer in a long-sleeve bold blue sheer Mugler bodysuit. In another shot, she wears a distressed denim two-piece as she kneels in the island sand.

In the cover story, the lifestyle brand entrepreneur recalls the moment she got the call to be on the cover and getting started in the music industry.

“I’ve always dreamt of being on this cover ever since I was really young and especially as an entertainer. I remember the first time I saw Tyra Banks on Sports Illustrated, and that was a big deal, especially being a Black woman, and at that time, a Black young girl. She was so powerful; she was a force. We all remember that iconic leopard swimsuit moment. There were just so many things about that issue and time that were really special and historic. It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space. It’s a big dream come true for me, and it was a special day when I got the call.”

Ciara also opened up about staying confident and believing in yourself.

“I grew up in the era of mystery makes history where you didn’t really say too much. I also learned there is a lot of opportunity to grow when you allow yourself to be vulnerable and comfortable in your vulnerability. I think it’s good for my fans to learn I’m human just like them. If I can share my journey and my life with different scenarios, whether it’s me as a woman, me as a mom, there is a chance to inspire so many and to build a bond with my fans that no one can break.

