Ciara Puts Edgy Spin on Little Black Dress With Tiny Bralette & Ice Pick Heels With Russell Wilson at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Party

Ciara is undeniably a fierce fashionista and her latest look proves it.

The “Goodies” songstress pulled out yet another jaw-dropping ensemble for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Thursday night. She was joined on the red carpet by her husband Russell Wilson. The multihyphenate musician is one of the magazine’s 2022 cover models, along with Maye Musk, Kim Kardashian and Yumi Nu.

Ciara attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party at Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square, New York City on May 19, 2022. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

For her big night, Ciara wore a black mini dress by LaQuan Smith. The risky number was complete with a high turtleneck bodysuit that cascaded down her midsection and appeared over a tiny bralette. The mini dress also had a side cutouts and subtle ruched details on the waistline.

Ciara and Russell Wilson at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party at Hard Rock Hotel on May 19, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

To take things up a notch, the fashion designer accessorized with glittering earrings and an array of diamond bracelets. Ciara worked a wet hair look that was slicked back into an updo with a few loose strands that framed her face. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “1, 2 Step” artist tied her look together with Tom Ford’s 85mm Lock Leather Sandals. The minimal sandal features a halter ankle strap with a signature padlock and pointed open toe.

(L-R) Maye Musk and Ciara on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party on May 19, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Ciara’s Tom Ford sandals. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

From show-stopping mini’s to sleek jumpsuits and ultra-glam gowns, Ciara is a red carpet style chameleon. Embracing high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease, it’s not hard to understand why the singer is a perennial best-dressed list favorite. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

