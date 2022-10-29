×
Ciara and Her Daughter Sienna Recreate the Iconic Serena and Venus Williams Got Milk? Campaign in Black Athleisure for Halloween

By Amina Ayoud
Ciara channeled an iconic duo with her daughter, Sienna Wilson, for Halloween. The pair posed for a photoshoot recreating a famous ad campaign for Got Milk? featuring Serena and Venus Williams. The photos were posted to the “One, Two, Step” songstress’ Instagram with the caption, “Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. @Serenawilliams@Venuswilliams #CiCiSiSi#Halloween

The original image saw Serena and Venus facing one another, both parties carrying tennis rackets, dressed in black and sporting milk mustaches. Paying homage to the awesome image, Ciara wore a black tank top with high-waisted black biker shorts to match, her 5-year-old daughter mimicking the look sans crop top.

Getting the look down to a tee, both Ciara and her mini-me held rackets, wore gold jewelry, and had their hair braided and strung with white beads like the tennis legends. The look was complete with a faux milk mustache and brooding looks towards the camera from both mother and daughter.

Although they aren’t visible, the dancer’s shoe wardrobe often features daring, strappy styles, like the ones she wore on the carpet, with tall heels from well-known brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA, and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers.

The Williams sisters have been applauded for their work not only in the competitive sport, but in the world of fashion for their ever eye-catching and boundary-breaking fashion choices on and off the court. The Got Milk? campaign is just one of many moments that the pair have successfully grabbed attention during their long-spanning careers whether separate or apart. The sister duo has had a lasting impact and rightfully so. It’s no wonder why they hold such a lasting impression.

PHOTOS: Ciara’s Style Evolution Through the Years

