Ciara Kicks Off Her Heels & Runs Football Drills on White House Lawn With Russell Wilson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara made a case for formal-wear as football gear while at the White House on Easter.

The musician slipped off her little pink pumps and went barefoot for a football drill with her husband, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The NFL star posted a video of his wife, showing off her approved footwork.

The sleek pink suit featured an oversized blazer and a pair of matching wide-leg trousers that draped down to her ankles. She layered the jacket on top of a matching turtleneck. The pink pumps that Ciara slipped off for the drill were peeking out below her suit trousers in another photo. The shoes featured a pointed toe as well as a thin stiletto heel that gave the star some height.

The 36-year-old posed with her three children. Her two sons wore baby blue blazers with darker-hued trousers as well as a white shirt, a navy tie and light brown lace-up dress shoes. Her daughter wore a white dress with a bow at the center and a puffy tulle skirt along with a pair of ballet flats. Wilson also posed in a navy blue suit with a pink and blue striped tie and black shiny dress shoes.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Le Silla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

See more of Ciara’s style through the years.

Slip into a pair of these pink pumps.

Buy Now: Betsey Johnson Susan Pumps, $109.99

To Buy: Nine West Fresh Pointy Toe Pumps, $67 (was $95).

To Buy: Dawnira Mix No. 6 Pump, $50.