Ciara Cheers on Russell Wilson in Nike Sneakers, Sweatpants and #3 Jersey

Ciara was extra sporty to cheer on husband Russell Wilson at the Seattle Seahawks football game against the Arizona Cardinals this week.

The musician posed for an Instagram Stories photo at the game, wearing gray sweatpants and a light gray short-sleeved Seahawks football jersey. Her jersey featured a prominent navy blue and lime green number 3—which is also Wilson’s number. Ciara accessorized with numerous rings and a diamond necklace, plus layered gold bracelets. “Go Baby,” she captioned the photo, tagging Wilson’s Instagram handle. “I love you.”

Ciara poses at the Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals football game. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

When it came to footwear, the “I’m Out” singer grounded her look in a pair of gray Nike sneakers. The style featured knit mesh uppers with rounded toes, as well as slightly exaggerated rubber soles. Ciara’s shoes also featured blue and green Swoosh symbols on each side, matching both her jersey and the Seahawks’ team colors. The pair added a sporty element to her outfit, while also keeping it monochrome in light shades of gray.

Sneakers similar to Ciara’s are a constant footwear trend, due to their ability to add an athletic boost to any look. Pairs from brands like Nike, Adidas and New Balance often include mesh uppers and chunky, thick or exaggerated soles. In addition to Ciara, Addison Rae, Lucy Hale and Jennifer Garner have also worn athletic footwear by APL and Newton Running in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The “Oh” singer frequently dons gowns, dresses, and bodysuits featuring prints, textures, and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier, David Koma and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring styles with tall heels and strappy silhouettes by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often can be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

Slip on sporty sneakers this winter, inspired by Ciara.

