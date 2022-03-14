Ciara Perfectly Pairs Leopard Print Mini Dress With Strappy Sandals on Tropical Getaway With Russell Wilson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are having some fun in the sun. The dynamic superstar duo has been enjoying their tropical getaway in St. Barts. The “Level Up” hitmaker shared some footage from their trip on Instagram. On Sunday, Ciara uploaded a photo and video of herself and her husband posing in front of a beautiful background.

Although the post was immediately met with heart eye emojis and comments from fans gushing over their love, they couldn’t get over their outfits. To no one’s surprise, the pair has been making some serious style statements while on vacation. In the new shots, Ciara wore a short-sleeve leopard-print dress. The flowy garment had slits in the sleeves and pleats on the hem.

To amp up the glamour, the “Body Party” artist added several jewels including, layered necklaces, bracelets and rings. She let her dress do all of the talking, so she opted for minimal makeup and left her caramel locs in natural waves.

Ciara slipped into a pair of black strappy sandals. The lace up silhouette had a thin strap across the toe and a sharp stiletto heel. Strappy sandals currently rank high in popularity due to their simplicity and comfort without compromising aesthetic. They have become a go-to for several stars like Ashanti, Lori Harvey, Storm Reid, Hailey Bieber, Saweetie, Heidi Klum and Karrueche Tran.

Wilson made sure to complement Ciara’s look with some fresh threads. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback donned a tan ensemble that consisted of a jacket, white T-shirt and pants. His outwear was streamlined with dark details around the collar, cuffs and hem. To ground everything, he tied his look together with fresh white sneakers.

