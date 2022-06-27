Ciara Takes Risks in Edgy Top, High-Slit Skirt & Bow Sandals With Russell Wilson on Date Night

Ciara and Russell Wilson took a romantic stroll down the street chicly dressed in all-black for a date night yesterday.

The singer went soft and sultry with a satin button-down top loosely tucked into a satin wrap skirt. The skirt featured an intelligent high-slit. She kept the shirt open and highlighted her neck with a pendant necklace. The satin material was perfect as its light shone, making Ciara’s skin glow.

The singer’s hair flew behind her, the long black tresses benefiting this simplistic but chic look. To top off the outfit, she wore a pair of black ankle-strapped sandals with a voluminous bow at the center. The choice of footwear — even though it was black, added something extra with the bow accent. It brought sophistication and peculiarity that made anyone want to look at them. That wouldn’t be much of a surprise, since Ciara’s fashion choices have always made audiences in awe.

Like the lovely couple that they are, they decided to match, keeping the black aesthetic going. Wilson went for the same version of Ciara’s ensemble, as he sported a crisp and clean black button-down with a quaint V-neck. He accessorized with a diamond cross pendant necklace that glittered under the dark night. He finished the look off with black slacks and glossy oxfords. He was also accessorized with a watch and bracelet cuffs.

Both of them equally have a love for accessories, as they both prioritize jewelry to emphasize their attires.

