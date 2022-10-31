Ciara and Her Kids Celebrate Russell Wilson’s Broncos Win in Matching Jerseys With Chunky Boots and Sneakers

Sunday was a family affair for Ciara.

The “Level Up” singer posted to her Instagram story on Sunday with a few snaps from the Denver Broncos game. The NFL team, which her husband Russell Wilson plays quarterback for, beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Ciara and her three children – Future Zahir, Sienna Princess and Win Harrison – attended the game and cheered on Wilson. The singer wore an orange Broncos jersey paired with black leggings. She added cool sunglasses and layered necklaces and bracelets to accessorized the look a bit.

Ciara and her family supporting Russell Wilson at the Broncos game on Oct. 30 in London. CREDIT: Instagram/Ciara

The Grammy-nominated singer added a pair of black chunky boots to complete her outfit. Her leather combat boots featured a thick lug sole that gave her a little extra height with a platform sole. Lug-sole styles have become a top trend this year due to their full coverage and thick sole bottom, and many celebrities like Lori Harvey, Anne Hathaway, Billie Eilish and more have worn the chunky style over the past few months.

Ciara and Wilson’s kids were wearing matching orange jerseys with athletic pants and white Nike sneakers completing the look.

Ciara and her family supporting Russell Wilson at the Broncos game on Oct. 30 in London. CREDIT: Instagram/Ciara

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

