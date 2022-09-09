×
Ciara Channels ‘The Matrix’ in Trench Coat & Skintight Boots at Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party

By Melody Rivera
REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation At Hudson Yards
Ciara had an all-leather moment at the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York.

The singer wore a “The Matrix“-inspired look with a patent leather trench coat featuring a matching belt. Ciara coordinated with fitted knee-high boots with a shiny black finish set on a stiletto heel. 

Ciara attends the Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation At Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022 in New York City.
To accessorize, Ciara wore all-black rectangular glasses, a pendant necklace, a tiny pearl choker and an assortment of rings. 

The “Promise” singer wore her platinum blond hair in a high ponytail filled with voluminous curls with two face-framing pieces left out. 

Ciara attends the Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation At Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022 in New York City.
Ciara partnered with Revolve on her women’s clothing brand LITA by Ciara, which launched last year. The singer has already made multiple sightings in outfits composed with pieces from her line while in the city for NYFW. The brand is inspired by her past show-stopping looks that she has described as tomboy-chic.

Ciara and La La Anthony attend the Revolve Gallery NYFW Presentation At Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022 in New York City.
The Revolve Gallery is an immersive installation featuring over 20 rising fashion designers, brands and partners. Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson’s men’s clothing brand Good Man Brand was also featured at the event. 

