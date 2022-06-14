Ciara Dances Salsa After Puerto Rican Day Parade in Retro Little Black Dress & Hidden Heels

Ciara took to Instagram in a humorous post today, reciting the famous voiceover of TV personality Ts Madison’s “I feel Puerto Rican.” With the Puerto Rican Day Parade taking place last weekend on Sunday in New York, Ciara still hasn’t shaken the fever.

Ciara has been using her platform to create more comedic posts with the usage of reels, and she looks fabulous while doing so. For the occasion, she wore a black sweater dress and a dramatic hairstyle. The mini dress had long sleeves and a mini-dress length that subtly recalled some club-wear outfits during the ’80s with its slim fit and dramatic cut around the sleeves.

For her accessories, she kept it typically chic, choosing a white pearl necklace that contrasted the darkness of the dress and a gold bracelet that deepened the similarities of her ’80s-inspired nightclub look.

The hair only kept that momentum as its voluminous shape was a retro reminder of ’80s stars who went bold and beautiful with their hair. The singer went with a side part, letting her waves crinkle down over her shoulder dramatically.

Her shoes were cropped out of the frame, but a pair of strappy heels or a solid black pump would finish out the look with ease and finesse.