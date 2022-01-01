Ciara Was Opulent in Orange at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Ciara at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York on December 31, 2021. Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard

Ciara was one of many celebrities to attend Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year; however, few attendees’ ensembles could compete with the fabulousness of the singer/dancer’s outfit. This year Ciara co-hosted the event with Ryan Seacrest from Los Angeles, California and performed a little throwback to multiple popular dances over the last few decades. Suffice to say that Ciara’s looks for this event were one of the many highlights of the evening.

For her hosting duties, Ciara wore a metallic orange, strapless mini dress that featured sheer panels underneath the bralette and paired it with a pair of satin orange heels with a strap that wrapped around the ankle. She further styled the look with a fabulously high ponytail and a smokey black eyeshadow look with a nude lip. Perfection.

Ciara at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Los Angeles, California on December 31, 2021. Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard CREDIT: ABC

For her performance, Ciara switched up the outfit by replacing the skirt with pants and blazer made of the same orange fabric and swapped out the heels for a pair of pure white sneakers. The change-up allowed Ciara to look stylish as she danced to a few throwback steps like “The Robot” and her own iconic “1,2 Step”.

Ciara and dancers at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Los Angeles, California on December 31, 2021. Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard CREDIT: ABC

Whether Ciara is on stage dancing or on the red carpet posing, she always slays the style game.

