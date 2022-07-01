Ciara Brings the Heat in Ice Pick Heels & Orange Cold-Shoulder Dress for Serpentine Summer Evening With Russell Wilson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

For the Serpentine Summer Evening event on June 30 in London, Ciara went bold in a bright orange dress to emulate he season’s heat. She wore a halter long-sleeve top by Alessandro Vigilante that curved off the shoulders with a matching skirt.

Without causing distraction from the statement silhouette, Ciara put her jewelry on her fingers. She wore three stunning diamond rings and earrings.

Ciara wears Tom Ford heels on June 30, 2022 in London at the Serpentine Summer Evening event. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The cutouts didn’t just grace the front, but they continued behind as the halter strap tied around the back, with teardrop-shaped cutouts for her back. The feature highlighted the dress in such a unique way as it gave an interesting flair all around, not that anyone should expect anything less from the fashionable Ciara.

With a middle part and flowing dark hair down her back, the touch of brown really contrasted the citrus orange navigating most of the attire. The dark hair allowed the orange colors to be controlled. The rings matched her white Tom Ford ankle-strapped heels, with a pointed sole.

Ciara wears Tom Ford heels on June 30, 2022 in London at the Serpentine Summer Evening event. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Ankle-strapped heels are quintessential to everyday style regardless of the season, but they shine the most in summer. The heels featured the brand’s signature gold padlock dangling from the straps, which crisscrossed behind the ankle. This little feature raised the attraction, making them more than just a standard piece of footwear.

Ciara was joined by her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who wore white sneakers.

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the Serpentine Summer Evening in London on June 29, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

