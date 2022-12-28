Ciara Fiercely Struts in Sinuous Sandals & Metallic Minnie Mouse Ears for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Promo

Ciara has officially kickstarted the countdown to 2023 with a galactic-inspired ensemble coordinated with a Minnie Mouse headband. She delivered a runway-worthy walk on Tuesday in an Instagram video, wearing silver, coiled sandals while nodding to her participation as a co-host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The sandals and headband were synchronized in metallic hues along with her halter wrap dress. The dress’ high-cut slit came cinched at the left hip with a train that winded diagonally toward the back of her right calf.

Ciara’s sandals featured a sparkling coiled accent that wrapped around the ankles and ultimately accentuated her choice of accessory, an upper arm cuff.

Diagonal silhouettes were all in play. The vamp of the sandal had two thin straps that narrowed in toward the pinky toe.

Ciara began the holiday celebrations by sharing a family portrait on Instagram, including her children and husband Russell Wilson. All were dressed in monochromatic hues except for her daughter Sienna Princess, who wore a long-sleeve dress with a big red bow accented above the skirt.

Lacy sandal straps has been a silhouette the Lita by Ciara founder has stepped out in before. At the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year ceremony, she coordinated a David Koma number with crystal-embellished stiletto heels.

