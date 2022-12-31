Ciara Gears Gets Wild in Faux-Fur Leopard Print Coat and Black Thigh High Boots

Today, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland for the first time. Hours before the joyous celebration, the “1, 2, Step” songstress posted an outfit video to her Instagram Story, the star dressed in faux-fur and thigh high boots.

Ciara’s daring pre-show look consisted of a black leather mini skirt which she wore alongside a black turtleneck. Overtop the whole affair, the celebrated performer wore a long faux-fur leopard print coat that brought the drama.

The “Like a Boy” singer added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing suede texture, a slouchy silhouette, pointed toes, and stilettos that added a few inches to Ciara’s look.

Ciara posing in a faux-fur leopard print coat on her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

Taped performances during the New Years Eve show at Disney tonight included Ciara, Maddie & Tae, Ben Platt, Halle Bailey, and K-Pop boy group TXT, among others. There will also be live performances held in New York, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, and New Orleans with performances from BTS’s J-Hope and Dove Cameron along with many others. Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve airs live starting at 8pm ET on ABC.

