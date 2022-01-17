Ciara Elevates a Plunging Top & Leggings With Black Strappy Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ciara gives a lesson in posing to her Instagram followers.

The “One. Two Step” singer posed for a major fashion moment in her own line of clothing Lita By Ciara. The clothing brand boasts a huge following and a wide variety of apparel and accessories from scarves to shoes. LITA, which is an acronym for love is the answer, is inspired by Ciara’s tomboyish, street style. The singer’s brand is carried in major retailers like Nordstrom and Revolve and caters to her stylish female fans.

Ciara strutted her stuff in a black and white set. She donned a long-sleeved, high neck top with a collar. The black top was decorated with a row of buttons that closed the top up. The singer chose to keep some of the buttons undone for a disheveled, sexy look. Keeping it casual, Ciara wore a pair of leggings with white stripes going down the sides of each leg. She accessorized with multiple gold bangles and bracelets on each wrist stacked up high. The look is slightly sporty and casual. It’s a quintessential Ciara look that never fails the singer. For footwear, Ciara stepped into some strappy black sandal heels that dressed up the look. It’s a classic move to make any ensemble look more put together. The addition of the gold jewelry also adds a little something extra to the otherwise plain look. It’s a sleek take on street style with a touch of personal style feat Ciara.

Strut into the New Year confident with these strappy sandal heels.

Related Why Russell Wilson and Ciara's Fashion Firm The House of LR&C is Betting on a Physical Store Ciara Cheers on Russell Wilson in Nike Sneakers, Sweatpants and #3 Jersey Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Alexander Wang Nova High Heel Sandal, $595.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Nudist Sandal, $398.

Check out how Ciara and her family spent Christmas here.