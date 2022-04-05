Ciara Makes a Cozy Statement in Spotted Coat With Tall Combat Boots for Her Lita Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara makes a bold statement in a fierce way.

The “Never Ever” singer shared a video on Instagram today that showed the musician posing in a cozy outfit with three models surrounding her.

In the caption of her post, Ciara wrote, “Shout out to the girls who be drippin together and never trippin together @LitaByCiara 🖤”

For the outfit, Ciara wore a black and white furry coat that featured an eye-catching Dalmatian print throughout. On the lower half, she went with a pair of black trousers that tied her attire together seamlessly.

Ciara elected to keep her accessories simple, opting for a couple of metal rings.

To finish off everything, she slipped on a pair of tall black combat boots that added a rugged and cool touch to her edgy outerwear. The boots reached her calves and laced all the way up.

Related Coi Leray Takes the Stage in Cutout Top & Oversized Fuzzy Boots For 'Jimmy Fallon' Performance Jill Biden Becomes Navy Submarine 'Crew Member' in Bright Red Coat With Boots Mary J. Blige Electrifies In Bold Blue Sweater, Leather Pants & Pointy Thigh-High Boots Promoting 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Album

When it comes to her clothing tastes, the award-winning artist tends to gravitate towards edgy and chic styles. For example, she recently wore a flowy leopard-print minidress paired with black pointy lace-up heels. Also, she donned a leather blazer and biker shorts coordinated with the strappy sandals for a sophisticated finish.

The “Oh” singer has also created her own lane within the fashion industry. She has landed campaigns and partnership deals with Kohl’s, Nike and Roberto Cavalli. And currently, she and her husband collaborated on their venture named The House of LR &C, which strives to provide products from brands that embody love, respect and care and give back to the world.

Click through the gallery to see Ciara’s style evolution through the years.

CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

To Buy: Tamara Mellon Easy Rider Mid Calf 35, $795.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Norah Tall Chill Boot, $425.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Prada Pointed Toe Knee High Boots, $1,450.