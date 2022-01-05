Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself.

The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with a studded leather bag and Lita’s $498 varsity jacket, covered in black faux fur for a comfy and playful twist.

When it came to footwear, the “I’m Out” singer grounded her outfit in Chelsea boots that also hailed from her namesake brand. The tall Thrive style featured black leather uppers, as well as rounded toes and elastic side panels. The pair also included thick lug soles for an edgier look. Ciara’s boots retail for $239 (on sale from $398) on TheHouseofLRC.com.

Lug-sole boots have become one of the year’s top footwear trends. Ankle, knee and thigh-high pairs with thick ridged soles have grown in popularity due to their whimsical nature, as well as runway prominence from brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Prada. In addition to Ciara, stars like Bella Thorne, Kaia Gerber and Ashley Benson have also worn pairs by Miu Miu, Celine and AGL in recent weeks.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The “Oh” singer frequently dons gowns, dresses, and bodysuits featuring prints, textures, and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier, David Koma and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring styles with tall heels and strappy silhouettes by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often can be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

Slip on sharp leather boots this fall, inspired by Ciara.

To Buy: A New Day Laura boots, $40.

To Buy: Marc Fisher Morgan boots, $138 (was $229).

To Buy: Cole Haan Tahoe boots, $190.

