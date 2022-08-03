Ciara Poses With Pride in Hot Pink Tank Top With Midi Skirt & Strappy Heels for Her LRC Store Opening With Russell Wilson in Denver

Ciara celebrated a new store opening in style.

The “Level Up” singer posted to her Instagram with some shots from the opening night of her store LR&C. The store, owned with her husband Russell Wilson, opened its third location, with the latest near Denver. To the event, Ciara wore a matching knit set from her brand, Lita By Ciara.

Her hot pink crop tank matched perfectly with the knit midi skirt with a slit and black button detailing. Both pieces can be found on Lita By Ciara’s website. She added layered necklaces as well as several stacked bracelets to her look. Wilson, the new Denver Broncos quarterback, also joined at the event, wearing a black floral button down, black pants and black leather sneakers.

The performer added a pair of strappy heels to her summery outfit. She wore black ankle wrap sandals to the event. The heels featured a toe strap as well as a pointed toe. The stiletto heel reached at least 4 inches. Wrapped heels have been one of the year’s most popular styles, due to their sleek aesthetic and supportive features.

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

