Ciara Dances On the Sidelines in Nike Sneakers & Ripped Jeans After Husband Russell Wilson’s First Broncos Win

On Sunday evening, Ciara posted a video of herself dancing on the sidelines at Empower Field at Mile High after her husband Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ win against the Texans. The pop superstar was dressed in a sporty and casual outfit as she grooved and danced with her iPhone pressed against her ear.

In her Instagram caption, Ciara wrote, “Mood when Bae @DangeRussWilson gets That Dubb :) @Broncos Country #LetsRide.”

Her outfit contained all of the Broncos team colors: white, blue, orange, and navy. Ciara paired light wash straight leg jeans that were ripped at the knee with a bright orange t-shirt and baseball cap. She had what appears to be a Broncos merch raincoat tied around her waist.

Ciara completed and pulled together the entire outfit with classic high-top bright orange Nike Air Force One sneakers and wore a bright orange crossbody purse across her body. Her arms are decked out in layered gold bangle bracelets and she kept her sunglasses attached to the inner lining of her t-shirt. She also wore several chunky gold rings and wore several layered necklaces.

In the video, Ciara is seen shimmying, dancing the side step and performing the stanky leg dance and doing the windmill with her arms to the song F.N.F (Let’s Go) by hitkidd. The video later pans to Ciara’s son in the booster seat of a car and he appears to be laughing and giggling as the car is in motion.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at The 2022 ESPYS held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety. CREDIT: Variety

PHOTOS: Ciara’s Style Evolution Through the Years