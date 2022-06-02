×
Ciara Kicks Off LGBTQ Pride Month With Love, Rainbows & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

By Hanna McNeila
Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram.

The singer used her apparel to show off her Pride. The Instagram video featured Ciara sitting on the floor showing the peace sign to the camera. She wore a white ensemble and colorful accents.

She slipped into an oversized white T-shirt with rainbow colored letters lining the side. The “Level Up” singer also accessorized with a blue Louis Vuitton bucket hat. The headgear featured the signature LV logo printed throughout. She also wore a pair of purple crescent-shaped sunglasses with plastic frames and reflective purple lenses.

The 36-year-old captioned her post “I Got Pride Baby! Spreading love this Month and Every Month. Love & Peace only. #Pride”

When it came down to footwear, Ciara kept it comfortable. The singer slipped into a pair of white Nike Air Force Ones. The sneakers feature stitched leather overlays on the upper as well as a white laces running up the top. The shoes also feature rubber soles and cushioning to provide comfort.

AF1s, which debuted in 1982, were the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air.

When it comes to Ciara’s typical style, she tends to cut to couture. The fashion icon usually elevates her looks with high heels. She embraces high-fashion designers like Balmain, Julien Macdonald, Alexandre Vauthier, Christoper Kane and more with ease. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

